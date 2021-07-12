Prince William Slams ‘Abhorrent’ Racist Abuse Following Euro 2020
Prince William has condemned those who have shared racist and discriminatory posts about England football players in the wake of their loss at the European championships.
Police have launched an investigation into the abuse, which targets a number of the team’s players, with prime minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association also among those speaking out against the comments.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have received a torrent of abuse online after missing penalties in the final minutes of the game against Italy, though the attacks are not limited to social media, with a mural of Manchester United player Rashford in Manchester having been defaced following the match.
Prince William posted a statement on the official Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today, July 12, where he described himself as being ‘sickened’ by some of the comments being made online.
He tweeted:
I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.
It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.
It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.
The Football Association has called for the government and social media companies to take action against those sharing such comments, writing that while it is doing what it can to ‘support the players affected’ and ‘stamp discrimination out of the game, officials need to bring in ‘appropriate legislation’ so the abuse has real-life consequences.
Johnson said anyone sharing such comments should be ‘ashamed of themselves’, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added that they ‘don’t represent us at all’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
