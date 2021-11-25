Prince William Under Fire For ‘Racist’ And ‘Morally Backward’ Africa Comments
Prince William has been slammed after giving a ‘racist’ speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards, a ceremony that celebrates African-based leaders in the field of wildlife conservation.
During his speech, the Duke of Cambridge made comments that have been widely criticised on social media, with some describing his comments as being ‘racist’, ‘hypocritical’ and ‘morally backward’.
In his speech, Prince William suggested that a rising human population in Africa was ‘increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces’, presenting ‘a huge challenge for conservationists’.
As reported by The Times, the prince made the following remarks before the London-based audience:
The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over.
But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, well-being and future of humanity. We owe it to our children and future generations to act now.
Many have been left feeling deeply uncomfortable about the Prince’s choice of words here, especially given the Royal family’s colonialist past.
Commentator Michael Knowles said:
‘If the natives keep reproducing, there won’t be as many impalas for me to shoot!’ Morally backward as this line of thinking is, one cannot help but be amused by the audacity.
Another Twitter user remarked:
Prince William has just gone full blown racist I see.
Bold for someone who’s family subjugated approximately 1/4 or more of the planet and for a man who has three kids himself. And who flew helicopters (emissions for days) for a job.
A third wrote:
This racist Ahole is telling black people to stop having kids for the sake of the planet, but he lives in a palace with hundreds of rooms with his three kids. He also flies in private jets and helicopters. Make this make sense.
This latest controversy comes just months after an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, during which Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex alleged there had been conversations between members of the Royal family about how dark her son Archie’s skin tone would be.
Shortly after the interview, during a visit to a school in Stratford, London, Prince William declared that they were ‘very much not a racist family’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
