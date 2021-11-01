Princess Mako’s Husband Reportedly Fails Bar Exam After She Renounces Royal Family

Alamy

The husband of Japan’s Princess Mako reportedly failed his New York State bar exam after their wedding marked the loss of her royal status.

Mako married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro at a Tokyo registry office on October 26, skipping the usual customs of a royal wedding and turning down a $1.3 million payment which would have helped her embark on married life.

Following their marriage, the couple is expected to move to the United States, where Komuro works as a law clerk at the New Jersey-based law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP after he graduated from Fordham University’s law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May.

Komuro sat the New York State Bar Association exam earlier this year in a bid to become a licensed attorney in the United States, but results released just days after his marriage to Mako revealed he did not appear to pass.

The results were reportedly posted on the website of the New York State Board of Law Examiners on Friday, October 29, with Komuro’s name not featured in the list of successful candidates. The examination board has revealed that out of the 9,227 people who took the test, 5,791 passed.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports Komuro discussed his failure of the exam with Okuno Yoshihiko, the head of a firm in Japan where Komuro used to work, in a phone call the day after the results were released.

Yoshihiko said Komuro plans to continue studying for the exam before retaking it in February, and that Mako will continue to support her new husband’s studies. In order to retake the exam in February, Komuro must submit an application in November, The Japan Times reports.

The former princess received criticism for her decision to marry Komuro as Japanese law dictates female imperial family members forfeit their status upon marriage to a ‘commoner’, though male members do not, BBC News reports.

Mako apologised to those who disagreed with her choice but stood by her partner at a press conference last week, saying: ‘I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused and I am grateful for those… who have continued to support me. For me, Kei is irreplaceable – marriage was a necessary choice for us.’

Komuro also expressed his love for Mako, according to an AFP report cited by the BBC, noting we ‘only get one life’ and that he wants it to ‘spend it with the one we love’.

The couple met in 2013 when they were both studying at the International Christian University outside Tokyo.