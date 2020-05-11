Princeton Names Its First Black Valedictorian In The University's History Princeton University

Princeton University, one of the most prestigious universities in the US, has named a black man as its valedictorian for the first time in its 274-year history.

Nicholas Johnson, who is studying Operations Research and Financial Engineering and hails from Canada, said it’s ‘empowering’ to be named valedictorian of Princeton’s Class of 2020.

The graduation senior said he hopes his achievement will give hope to other black university students.

Johnson told CNN:

It feels empowering. Being Princeton’s first Black Valedictorian holds special significance to me particularly given Princeton’s historical ties to the institution of slavery. I hope that this achievement motivates and inspires younger black students, particularly those interested in STEM fields.

Looking back over his time at the prestigious university, Johnson said his favourite memories included spending time with ‘close friends and classmates engaging in stimulating discussions — often late at night — about our beliefs, the cultures and environments in which we were raised, the state of the world, and how we plan on contributing positively to it in our own unique way’, according to a press release from Princeton.

In the statement, he also said he was grateful to the university for encouraging him to take part in international internships and trips to Peru, Hong Kong and the UK.

Princeton Names Its First Black Valedictorian In The University's History Wikipedia

For his senior thesis, Johnson explored developing algorithms to design a community-based preventative health intervention to decrease obesity in Canada.

He also served as a proud member of Princeton’s Engineers Without Borders, where he worked as a Software Engineer in Machine Learning at Google’s headquarters in California.

After graduating from the university, Johnson will go on to intern as a Hybrid Quantitative Researcher and Software Developer at the D.E. Shaw Group, a global investment and technology development firm.

Sadly, his graduation ceremony has been forced to be cancelled as a result of the current health crisis, however, a virtual ceremony is still set to go ahead on May 31.

Although Johnson admitted it was ‘disappointing’ his class won’t be able to celebrate together in person, he said he is grateful to the university for hosting ‘an in-person commencement for my class in Spring 2021 to celebrate our achievements’.

He said:

I have been comforted to see how well my friends and classmates have adapted to these challenging times and have ensured that Princeton’s strong community persists virtually despite our physical separation from one another.

Princeton University was founded as the College of New Jersey back in 1746 and has a long history connecting it to slavery. The Princeton Slavery Project explores the university’s history with slavery.

Well done, Nicholas. What an incredible achievement.