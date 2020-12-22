Prisoner Set For Death Row Next Month Asks Trump For Clemency
A death row prisoner scheduled for execution next month has asked President Donald Trump for clemency.
Dustin J. Higgs is among a number of prisoners set to be put to death in the final weeks of the Trump administration, and is now petitioning President Trump to ‘commute his sentence of death and/or grant a ninety-day reprieve’.
Higgs is also petitioning Attorney General William Barr to conduct a full investigation into the matters outlined within his petition.
On December 21, 1998, Higgs, alongside co-defendant Willis Haynes, was indicted on charges connected with the deaths of Tanji Jackson, Tamika Black, and Mishann Chinn, which took place in Maryland on January 27, 1996.
On October 22, 1999, the US Government filed a notice stating its intent to seek the death penalty against Higgs. The grand jury returned a second superseding indictment On December 20, 1999, and the government then went on to file an amended death notice.
However, the government has always asserted that it was Haynes who killed Tanji, Tamika, and Mishann, and that Higgs did not actually kill anyone himself. During Haynes’s trial, the defense claimed that Haynes didn’t have the requisite intent to commit murder as he has been acting under Higgs’s influence.
This idea was rejected by the government, which gave the closing argument to members of the jury:
[T]here is simply no evidence before you that supports the proposition that Mr. Haynes was an automaton, that he was not capable of making his own decisions.
[…] No one, no one forced [Haynes] to take that gun, get out of the vehicle and kill those three girls. No one did.
In a sworn declaration, Haynes himself acknowledged the same thing, stating:
Dustin didn’t threaten me. I was not scared of him. Dustin didn’t make me do anything that night or ever.
Haynes was tried separately and was handed a life sentence without parole. Out of the two, Higgs has been given the more severe punishment, despite having not pulled the trigger himself.
According to Higgs’ petition:
It is undisputed that Mr. Higgs did not kill anyone. The actual killer, co-defendant Willis Haynes, was tried separately and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.
It is arbitrary and inequitable to punish Mr. Higgs more severely than the actual killer.
Higgs is currently scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, on January 15, mere days before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next US president.
You can find out more about this case on the Dustin J. Higgs website.
