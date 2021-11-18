Prisoner’s Life Is Spared Hours Before Execution After Kim Kardashian Campaign
A man on death row had his execution cancelled just hours before he was set to be executed.
41-year-old Julius Jones was set to be executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma on Thursday, November 18, but his execution was cancelled following numerous appeals by his lawyers and from the public.
Various celebrities have followed Jones’ case closely and have voiced support for his commutation, none more so than Kim Kardashian. In the end, the public support caught the attention of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt who was able to make a life saving gesture.
Jones had been on death row for 21 years after being convicted of murder of insurance executive Paul Howell in 1999. Howell was out getting ice cream with his two daughters and his sister when he was shot and killed by a masked gunman.
While Howell’s family believe that Jones was the gunman on that day, Jones has continued to maintain his innocence. His supporters also believe him to be innocent, as doubts have emerged from the case due to the gunman wearing a red bandana coving their face.
Numerous celebrities voiced their support for Jones over the years, including actors Kerry Washington and Mandy Patinkin, as well as athletes Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Baker Mayfield and Trae Young. However Kim Kardashian was arguably the most supportive, having visited Jones in prison.
Voicing her support on Twitter, Kardashian said:
I want to share with you what the process of the execution is like in Oklahoma. #JuliusJones has been on death watch for more than two weeks.
In preparation for his execution on Nov. 18, he is alone in his prison cell just feet away from the executioner’s chamber.
At 9pm the day before his execution, [his] phone privileges will be terminated and he will receive his last meal.
On the day Jones was scheduled to be executed his lawyers were filing motions to halt it. They filed an emergency injunction, citing recent issues with the lethal injections causing pain and torture to the death row inmates.
Then just hours before he was set to be executed Governor Stitt commuted the sentence, meaning Jones’s death sentence will be changed to a life sentence.
Jones’ attorney Amanda Bass shared her relief after reacting to the news of his commuted sentence:
Governor Stitt took an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man.
While we had hoped the Governor would adopt the Board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has prevented an irreparable mistake.
