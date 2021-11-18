Prisoners To Be Banned From Drinking Once Released In ‘World First’ Move

Alamy

Offenders at risk of committing alcohol-fuelled crimes will be banned from drinking once released from prison under the government’s ‘world first’ plans.

Alcohol is said to play a part in 39% of all violent crimes in the UK, with around 20% of offenders supervised by the Probation Service classed as having problems with alcohol.

In a bid to curb these figures, ‘serious and prolific offenders’ will be banned from drinking and forced to wear tags which monitor alcohol levels in a person’s sweat and sound an alarm should any be detected.

Past offenders with alcohol bans on community sentences have remained sober 97% of the time they were tagged, a government press release notes. While they’ve been available for judges and magistrates to hand down to offenders on community sentences since last October, around 12,000 tags will be rolled out over the next three years.

‘Offenders will either have a licence condition which requires them to go teetotal for up to a year or have their drinking levels monitored because their risk of reoffending increases after heavy consumption,’ it also explains.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said, ‘This innovative technology has been successful in policing community sentences with offenders complying over 97 percent of the time. Rolling the tags out further will help cut alcohol-fuelled crime, which causes untold misery for victims and lands society with a £21 billion bill each year.

‘Offenders now have a clear choice. If they don’t work with probation staff to curb their drinking and change their ways, they face being sent back to jail.’

The tags will be first used on coming out of prison under Probation Service supervision in Wales, with the scheme set to expand to England next summer.

It’s another ‘world first’ initiative after the government introduced GPS tags to track offenders who’d committed crimes connected to theft. A further £183 million is being invested over the next three years to increase the number of people wearing tags, with a goal of 25,000 by 2025.