Priti Patel Is Reportedly Considering A Run For Prime Minister

Priti Patel allegedly may run for prime minister if Boris Johnson faces a vote of no confidence.

According to The Sunday Times, the home secretary is considering becoming leader of the Conservative party and PM, should Johnson be removed.

The news comes amid a swirl of rumours about an alleged Christmas party at No 10 last year, which would have been in defiance of lockdown rules.

The party is alleged to have taken place on December 18, 2020, and is currently being investigated.

If 54 MPs demand a vote of no confidence, Johnson may lose his job, leaving it open for Patel to potentially climb the ranks.

Other possible candidates include Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Tom Tugendhat.

Patel has been MP for Witham, Essex, since 2010, and could soon be following in the footsteps of her idol, Margaret Thatcher, if the rumours are true.

Patel said of the former prime minister:

Margaret Thatcher was a visionary leader who inspired, delivered change and left a legacy few politicians can match.

There are currently no official plans for Patel to run for prime minister, but rumours continue to mount about a vote of no confidence.