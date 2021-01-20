Priti Patel Squirms As Piers Morgan Slams Her Over UK COVID Death Rate GMB/Twitter

Home Secretary Priti Patel faced the full force of Piers Morgan this morning as he questioned her over the coronavirus death rate.

Patel appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, January 20, two days after it was announced that the UK had the highest per capita COVID death rate in the world.

Advert 10

Numbers continued to rise despite numerous lockdowns and restrictions, while a number of other countries have largely managed to get the virus under control and return to more normal life.

See what happened when Morgan questioned the deaths below:

Patel, who has overall responsibility for the Home Office’s response to COVID-19, failed to provide a straight explanation when asked to discuss why the UK has the worst death rate in the world, stating, ‘I don’t think there is one single factor or cause as to why so many people have died in the United Kingdom and why we’ve seen so much in terms of pressures on the NHS.’

Advert 10

She continued:

There’ll be a range of reasons as to why the numbers are so high, including people – patients with comorbidities, certainly ethnicities that are more susceptible to coronavirus…

Morgan was quick to point out that these issues are not unique to the UK, and asked Patel again to explain whether the government has worked out why we currently have the worst death rate, questioning, ‘What is it that we’re doing wrong?’

Advert 10

Patel attempted to blame the staggering figures on countries’ differing methods of recording data, though admitted that she couldn’t say the chart presenting death rates in different countries was wrong.

Attempting to explain her argument, she said, ‘We all record death data and coronavirus data very differently, we use [the Office for National Statistics] as our method of collecting data and that gets published in a way which many other countries don’t publish their data.’

The Home Secretary went on to admit that we are in a ‘terrible, terrible situation’ with the pandemic.

Priti Patel PA Images

Advert 10

Yesterday, the UK reported its biggest death toll in a single day since the pandemic began with an additional 1,610 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 90,000.

Though the death toll increased, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is on the decline, with 33,355 positive cases recorded yesterday. This is less than half the peak figure of 68,053 recorded on January 8, and the lowest number of daily cases seen since December 27, the BBC reports.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, noted that while the figures suggest the latest national lockdown is working, we must continue to abide by the measures in place to limit the number of infections.