Prize-Winning Photo Of Burning Trump-Pence Sign Causes Controversy

We wish to acknowledge that a photograph that earned a blue ribbon at the Pennington County Fair has caused mixed reactions. We also want to support the 4-H’er who entered this exhibit and was recognized for her technical and artistic photography skills.

Both that acknowledgement and support are necessary, especially in a time where polarization seems to be increasing, both in Minnesota and nationwide. We realize that personal interpretation of this photo will vary depending on people’s perspectives.

4-H has always been a place for young people to explore, learn and think for themselves. 4-H’ers may express their positions on a variety of topics, including social and political issues. We hope that all can agree that learning is at the core of 4-H.