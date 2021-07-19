Prize-Winning Photo Of Burning Trump-Pence Sign Causes Controversy
A prize-winning photograph of a burning Trump-Pence campaign sign has sparked controversy in Minnesota, reportedly leading to a number of complaints.
Taken by a 17-year-old high school student from Thief River Falls, the photograph in question was exhibited as part of a contest at the Pennington County Fair.
The photo shows the instantly recognisable campaign sign completely ablaze, disintegrating as the flames take hold. It’s certainly a striking image, but not everyone is best pleased about it.
The winning entry was shared on the Pennington County Republicans Facebook page, which blasted it as ‘absolutely not appropriate especially as a children’s submission’, and urged followers to call up ‘the Fair board and/or the local 4H club’ if they too found it to be offensive. Many of them did.
One person raged:
This is SICK ,TWISTED, mind, whoever the 4 H judge was that decided it was worth a blue ribbon. DISGUSTING!
Another fumed:
That should not of been allowed. Ruin everything these days.
As reported by Valley News Live, ‘several individuals’ have contacted the publication’s whistleblower hotline expressing concern about the photograph.
The Pennington County Fair said:
Due to the controversial content of a 4-H photography art exhibit at the 2021 Pennington County Fair, we understand that there has been controversy with the exhibit on social media. The Pennington County Fair Association does not support the exhibits content or appropriateness.
Dean Bev Durgan, from the University of Michigan’s Extension leadership programme, also gave a statement on the matter:
We wish to acknowledge that a photograph that earned a blue ribbon at the Pennington County Fair has caused mixed reactions. We also want to support the 4-H’er who entered this exhibit and was recognized for her technical and artistic photography skills.
Both that acknowledgement and support are necessary, especially in a time where polarization seems to be increasing, both in Minnesota and nationwide. We realize that personal interpretation of this photo will vary depending on people’s perspectives.
4-H has always been a place for young people to explore, learn and think for themselves. 4-H’ers may express their positions on a variety of topics, including social and political issues. We hope that all can agree that learning is at the core of 4-H.
Durgan went on to say ‘the matter is under consideration’, and that ‘it would not be in the best interests of 4-H to engage in a public discussion at this time’.
