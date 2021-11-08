Pro Gamer, Alarm, Has Died Aged 20

@fusion/Twitter/@alarm/Twitter

Professional gamer Kyung-bo ‘Alarm’ Kim has died at the age of 20.

In a brief statement shared to Twitter, Philadelphia Fusion, Kim’s Overwatch esports team, said that teammates were left ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by his passing, describing him as having been ‘the heart and soul of our organisation’.

Kim had reportedly been with the team for more than three years at the time of his passing. No further details about hiss death have been released at the time of writing. It’s understood that he had been in his home country of South Korea for the duration of the league’s offseason.

Tributes have since poured in for Kim from others in the esports community, from those who played alongside him to those who never met him, but knew of his impressive talents in the field.

These heartfelt tributes included a message from former teammate Poko, who described Kim as having been like ‘a little brother to me’:

The kid was genuinely cracked at overwatch and an incredible teammate to work with. I’ve got so many good memories with you, I’ll miss ur positive attitude and our gym sessions together. Rest In Peace, Love you Kyeong-Bo.

Meanwhile, former competitive gamer ZachaREEE wrote:

Alarm was such an amazing person and one of the most talented and hardworking people I’ve ever met. I remember him pushing me to improve constantly like it was yesterday. So heart-breaking to see him pass so young. Rest easy Kyeong-Bo.

Professional Overwatch player FCGod tweeted that the news ‘almost feels unreal’, remarking that Kim had been ‘such an inspiration to me and many’.

As reported by Dot Esports, Kim began playing Overwatch competitively back in 2016, and soon made a name for himself as one of the most talented players in the game.

Kim kicked off his career as an off-tank main before going on to become a well-respected flex support player. As one of Fusion University’s stand-out stars, Kim was awarded the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, a Role Stars award and was also nominated for an MVP.

