unilad
Advert

Pro Gamer, Alarm, Has Died Aged 20

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Nov 2021 16:41
Pro Gamer, Alarm, Has Died Aged 20@fusion/Twitter/@alarm/Twitter

Professional gamer Kyung-bo ‘Alarm’ Kim has died at the age of 20.

In a brief statement shared to Twitter, Philadelphia Fusion, Kim’s Overwatch esports team, said that teammates were left ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by his passing, describing him as having been ‘the heart and soul of our organisation’.

Advert

Kim had reportedly been with the team for more than three years at the time of his passing. No further details about hiss death have been released at the time of writing. It’s understood that he had been in his home country of South Korea for the duration of the league’s offseason.

Tributes have since poured in for Kim from others in the esports community, from those who played alongside him to those who never met him, but knew of his impressive talents in the field.

These heartfelt tributes included a message from former teammate Poko, who described Kim as having been like ‘a little brother to me’:

Advert

The kid was genuinely cracked at overwatch and an incredible teammate to work with. I’ve got so many good memories with you, I’ll miss ur positive attitude and our gym sessions together. Rest In Peace, Love you Kyeong-Bo.

Meanwhile, former competitive gamer ZachaREEE wrote:

Alarm was such an amazing person and one of the most talented and hardworking people I’ve ever met. I remember him pushing me to improve constantly like it was yesterday. So heart-breaking to see him pass so young. Rest easy Kyeong-Bo.

Professional Overwatch player FCGod tweeted that the news ‘almost feels unreal’, remarking that Kim had been ‘such an inspiration to me and many’.

Advert
Advert

As reported by Dot Esports, Kim began playing Overwatch competitively back in 2016, and soon made a name for himself as one of the most talented players in the game.

Kim kicked off his career as an off-tank main before going on to become a well-respected flex support player. As one of Fusion University’s stand-out stars, Kim was awarded the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, a Role Stars award and was also nominated for an MVP.

Advert

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting

‘Hunt Rider’ Filmed Punching And Kicking Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Footage
Animals

‘Hunt Rider’ Filmed Punching And Kicking Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Footage

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released
Film and TV

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures
Film and TV

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Gaming, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Philadelphia Fusion/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Philadelphia Fusion/Twitter

    @Fusion

  2. Dot Esports

    Philadelphia Fusion’s Alarm dead at 20, team says

 