Pro-Trump Demonstrators Damage Historic Black Church In Washington DC

Pro-Trump demonstrators vandalised and burnt property belonging to Washington DC’s oldest Black church during MAGA protests at the weekend.

The protests, which started on Saturday, December 12, and ran into early Sunday morning, saw thousands gather to protest the recent election results despite all election officials confirming that no fraud took place.

They took a violent turn early Sunday morning after demonstrators stole two signs from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of which was a Black Lives Matter banner.

Footage from the protest shows the gathering of a large, cheering crowd as the group pour lighter fluid on the sign before setting it alight.

Reporters at the protest said the group appeared to be members of the Proud Boys, a far-right, male-only political organisation that promotes political violence in the US.

Asbury’s lead pastor, Ianther M. Mills said she had seen ‘an apparent rise in white supremacy’. In a statement to Fox News, she compared the burning of the signs to Klu Klux Klan cross-burnings.

Mills said:

For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings. As horrible and as disturbing as this is for us now – it doesn’t compare with the challenges and fears the men and women who started Asbury, 184 years ago, faced. So we will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter.

PA

Police are now investigating property damage and potential hate crime charges.

One organiser from Black Lives Matter DC said the capital’s police department, Metropolitan Police, had protected white supremacists.

In a statement to NBC, April Goggans said:

The people of DC need to be clear MPD physically protected white supremacists, as they threatened lives, damaged historic churches and destroyed and burned property. MPD allowed Proud Boys to physically attack DC residents who stood against white supremacy.

Black Lives Matter also called on the capital’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, to ‘protect the people of DC and promote the values of Black Lives Matter Plaza by taking immediate action to hold the police department accountable and to protect our civil and human rights’.

white supremacy PA

Condemning the incident, Bowser said: ‘DC’s faith-based organizations are at the very heart of our community, giving us hope in the face of darkness. An attack on them is an attack on all of us.

‘This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart. We will not let that happen, and continue to stand together strong and United to Love,’ she wrote on Twitter.

