Pro-Trump One America News Deletes Articles Lying About Voting Machine Manufacturer

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 24 Jan 2021 17:01
Far-right media outlet One America News (OAN), which is a known ally of Donald Trump, has quietly removed any references to allegations that the presidential election was rigged.

The network has spent months publishing conspiracy stories about Dominion Voting Systems, perpetuating the unfounded claims of voter fraud, spun by Trump and his followers.

However, at some point during this month, a number of stories relating to Dominion, and three of Trump’s biggest supporters – Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood – who all peddled the voter fraud claims, have all been taken down.

Ordinarily, news organisations would publish retraction notices or editors’ notes to explain why a story has been removed, in order to establish the true facts of the matter, however OAN has failed to acknowledge the removal of any stories on its website.

A spokesperson for Dominion confirmed that the organisation had not been in touch to say it would be removing the articles.

It comes after the tech company filed lawsuits against numerous figures who made unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

According to Business Insider, not only has the network removed stories about Dominion, it has also removed stories relating to its competitor Smartmatic too, a company that was also falsely accused of illegally interfering with the election.

Unlike other pro-Trump news organisations like Newsmax and Fox News, OAN has completely refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, even after his inauguration, which took place earlier this week.

Smartmatic attorney Erik Connolly pointed out that the removal of the articles will have little to no impact on any legal action should the company choose to pursue litigation against it.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, Voter Fraud

