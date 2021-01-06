Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Capitol Building In Washington
Rioters have stormed the US Capitol, with the resulting commotion halting the declaration of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Vice President Mike Pence has now reportedly been ushered out of the Senate, with the Capitol going into lockdown due to the security threat posed by the rioters.
Reporter Jake Sherman has shared footage from inside the building, where loud pounding on the doors could be heard. Other footage and images shared online show that some of the rioters have managed to break inside.
As reported by CNBC, a member of the Senate has said that Vice President Pence and Senator Charles Grassley had been taken away to a secure location. The Senate doors are now reported to be locked, with senators told to stay away from the doors and windows.
As per The Washington Post, crowds of protesters were able to overtake barricades and push past police officers who had been trying to stop them from getting inside. Some were able to get past security and into the building.
These riots took place while the senators inside debated the certification of the presidential election, shortly after President Donald Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has now imposed a citywide curfew in response to the unfolding chaos. From 6 pm this evening to 6 am on Thursday morning, no person will be allowed out in the city.
This includes people traveling by car, bike or any other sort of transportation, and will be made applicable on any city road or in any public space.
A statement from the mayor’s office read:
During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District.
Accounts from those who had witnessed the shocking situation unfold have been shared on social media.
Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted:
I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.
I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.
Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted:
They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane.
President Trump has responded to the scenes on Twitter, writing:
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
During his rally in Washington today, President Trump instructed his supporters to march to the Capitol in protest of the electoral college vote certification.
