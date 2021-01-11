Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They've Been Put On No Fly List heartlessputa/TikTok

A Trump supporter who is said to have been involved with the Capitol riots was not happy after discovering he had apparently been placed on a no-fly list.

The move comes in the hopes of preventing rioters attending any more events of a similar nature in the run up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Last Thursday, January 7, Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, called upon the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the FBI to place rioters on no-fly lists.

He said in a statement, as per Forbes:

Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes.

In the wake of Thompson’s wishes being granted, one person caught the moment a man apparently discovered he had be put on the no-fly list.

The unhappy guy says in the video that he’s been branded a ‘f*cking terrorist’ for taking part in Wednesday’s riot and that ‘they’ want to ‘ruin [his] life’.

Sharing the TikTok video on Twitter, one person wrote alongside it, ‘People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this.’

People being placed on no-fly lists also comes after one pilot threatened to abandon Trump supporting passengers in Kansas.

Chanting ‘USA’ over and over, the large group were travelling from Washington DC to Phoenix on Friday, January 8. Growing tired of their disruptive behaviour, the pilot then threatened to leave the group thousands of miles away from home.

Mindy Robinson, host of Red White and F You, was on the plane and shared of video on Twitter of everyone chanting.

Along with the clip, Robinson wrote, ‘Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting “USA” … and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule.’

American Airlines have since defended the pilot stating that he was ’emphasising the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies’.

Police are currently preparing for a possible pro-Trump rally at the Twitter headquarters, after the social media platform permanently banned Trump.