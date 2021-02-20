Professor At Prestigious American University Admits To ‘Doing Heroin Regularly’

PA Images/Columbia University

A professor at a prestigious American university has admitted to doing heroin regularly to maintain a ‘work-life balance.’

Carl Hart is a professor of psychology and neuroscience, in addition to chairing the psychology department at Columbia University in New York.

In his new book Drug Use for Grown-ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear, the 54-year-old father-of-three has opened up about a strange habit: snorting heroin on a regular basis.

While insisting he doesn’t have a drug problem, per se, Hart spoke about how much he enjoys taking heroin and experiencing mild opioid withdrawal symptoms around ’12 to 16 hours after the last dose’ – however, he says it’s worth the discomfort.

As reported by the New York Post, Hart wrote: ‘There aren’t many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace at the end of the day.’ He also noted that it leaves him feeling ‘refreshed’ and ‘prepared to face another day.’

Hart added: ‘I pay my taxes, serve as a volunteer in my community on a regular basis and contribute to the global community as an informed and engaged citizen. I am better for my drug use.’

As for one particularly grim episode with withdrawals, he wrote as per Complex: ‘It was a pain that I would not easily forget. It was a new pain, unlike any I had previously experienced. It was so intense that it radiated throughout my entire body.’

He described his use of the opioid as ‘rational as my alcohol use. Like vacation, sex and the arts, heroin is one of the tools that I use to maintain my work-life balance.’

PA Images

The professor is a strong advocate for decriminalising possession of recreational drugs, arguing ‘the demonisation of drug use – not drugs themselves – [has] been a tremendous scourge on America, not least in reinforcing this country’s enduring structural racism.’

In the UK, heroin deaths have doubled since 2012, with 46% of deaths related to drug misuse involving the drug.