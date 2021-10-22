Prop Gun Shot By Alec Baldwin Contained ‘Live Round’ In Fatal Shooting, Union Says
A labour union representing people within the entertainment industry has claimed the gun that caused fatal injuries on the set of Rust contained a ‘live round’.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when actor Alec Baldwin shot the prop gun on the set of the Western film in New Mexico yesterday, October 21.
Early this morning, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, which covers prop masters, sent an email to its members in which it claimed the gun used in the scene contained a ‘live round’.
Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc described the incident as an ‘accidental weapons discharge’, and added that the prop master working on Rust was not a member of Local 44.
Per Indie Wire, the email read:
A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza.
Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects, and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet.
Police arrived to the film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, at about 1.50pm local time following reports of a shooting.
In a statement to Insider, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said: ‘According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.’
Baldwin has been questioned by investigators in the wake of the accident, for which no charges have been filed.
