Prophet Shuts Down His Ministry After Falsely Predicting Trump’s Re-Election

Jeremiah Johnson Ministries/YouTube/PA Images

Jeremiah Johnson is dismantling his ministry after admitting he was wrong about Trump’s re-election, and has apologised for his false prediction.

Johnson, a self-described evangelical prophet, has faced backlash from other evangelical Christians in the wake of his public apology.

He was one of the first evangelicals to take Trump’s candidacy seriously in 2015 and described the former POTUS as being ‘chosen by God’. This led to Johnson building a large following.

However, the evangelist preacher has now stated he will be closing Jeremiah Johnson Ministries ‘after much prayer and the clear direction of the Lord’ in a now-deleted open letter on Facebook.

Jeremiah Johnson Ministries/YouTube

Johnson has also created a series on YouTube titled ‘I Was Wrong’, in which he says people should spend the next four years humbling themselves.

As per The Washington Post, Johnson said:

I believe that it is a tremendous mistake to take the next four years to argue and debate and cause division and grow more prideful talking about how we think the election was taken from Donald Trump. I actually believe we need to take the next four years and humble ourselves.

‘We need to recognize that God is up to something far greater in the prophetic, charismatic movement that I believe is beyond what many even recognize. We need to stop, we need to take a breather and we need to come back to a place where we can begin to dialogue about these issues rather than be so triggered,’ Johnson continued.

PA

He added in the video:

His recent revelations have left many shocked as it was only last year that Johnson stated Trump had been ‘chosen’ to win the 2020 election.

Despite Johnson’s recent statement, other evangelical Christians are sticking to their beliefs and remain hopeful that Trump will return as president.

PA

Johnny Enlow, a 61-year-old, California-based Pentecostal pastor, told Politico, ‘The January 20 inauguration date doesn’t really mean anything.’ While Nashville pastor Greg Locke said after Trump’s election loss he will ‘100% remain president of the United States for another term.’

They aren’t alone in their optimism surrounding Trump, either. Many QAnon followers still have faith Trump will return to the White House.