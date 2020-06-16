Prosecutors Have ‘Concrete Evidence’ Madeleine McCann Is Dead
German prosecutors reportedly have ‘concrete evidence’ that Madeleine McCann is dead, and have written to her parents to inform them.
The sad message sent to Kate and Gerry McCann makes it clear that prosecutors are under no doubt that Madeleine has passed away, and that suspect Christian B is responsible.
This message also explains that the evidence cannot be revealed too soon, as it could jeopardise the chances of Christian B ever being brought to trial.
As reported by The Sun, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has today made the following statement to members of the British press:
We have written to the McCanns to tell them Madeleine is dead and explaining we just cannot say what the evidence is. We have concrete evidence that our suspect has killed Madeleine.
British police have been informed but don’t have all the evidence we have. The results of our investigation have been shared but not every detail has been passed to Scotland Yard. I don’t think the McCanns have been informed of all the details but they know the results.
The McCann family’s Portuguese lawyer Rogerio Alves has reportedly requested that German police share the evidence they claim to have about Madeleine’s death. However, Wolters has explain that revealing further details at this time could put the investigation in jeopardy.
Wolters stated:
I understand what the McCann family lawyer is saying. I sympathise with the parents but if we reveal more details to them it might jeopardise the investigation.
I know it would be of relief to the parents to know how she died but it would hamper the investigation if we give away too much information.
This is a murder case, not a missing persons case. We have been quite clear throughout that we are investigating a murder and have evidence for that.
Wolters explained that he understood the McCanns want relief, but that it was better for them if police brought about a ‘clear and successful conclusion’ to the case.
‘It would be easier for them if I could tell them what we know but I can’t. All I can say is there is no forensic evidence but there is other evidence which indicates she is dead,’ he added.
As per The Sun, the McCann family spokesperson Clarence Mitchell has today made the following comments:
Kate and Gerry simply do not comment on private correspondence received from police and nor will they be giving a running commentary.
Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday. She had been on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
Our thoughts are with the family of Madeleine McCann at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.