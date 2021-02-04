Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him

Antioch Police Department/PA Images

Prosecutors are looking to arrest Kyle Rittenhouse for violating his bail conditions, after courts couldn’t find him.

The 18-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskruetz, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of Jacob Blake’s death.

After returning to his home state of Illinois to hand himself in, he was held in a juvenile detention facility before posting $2 million bail, fundraised by numerous far-right figures and supporters.

As per a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday, February 3, Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, one of the conditions of his bail. This meant the court and Kenosha Police officers were unable to find him.

Kenosha County prosecutors wrote, ‘Due to the defendant’s violation of his bond condition, the state respectfully requests the following: that the court issue a warrant for the defendant’s arrest and increase his bond by $200,000; that the court order the defendant to update his address in writing with the Clerk of Court immediately.’

Due to the fact Rittenhouse didn’t contribute to his bond, prosecutors have also aired concerns about him fleeing. Detainees in Illinois generally need to pay at least 10% of their own bail, but due to different rules in Wisconsin, his supporters were able to supply the full sum.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges back on January 5. Later that day, he was reportedly seen drinking with Proud Boys (another violation of his release) and wearing a ‘Free as F*ck’ t-shirt. Details of this violation have also been included in the motion.

As reported by The Guardian, prosecutors wrote, ‘He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond. He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.’

The motion added, ‘After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial… rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely.’

Upon his earlier release, Grosskreutz’s lawyer Kimberley Motley said, as per the Chicago Tribune, ‘Two people died. My client nearly died and nearly lost his arm due to Rittenhouse’s reckless behavior. I do believe that he is a danger to the public.’