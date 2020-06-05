Prosecutors To Review Evidence In Coronavirus-Linked Death Of Railway Worker Belly Mujinga
The Crown Prosecution Service has been asked to review the death of Belly Mujinga, who is said to have died as a result of coronavirus, after being spat at while at work.
The British Transport Police (BTP) had said the case would not be reopened, however it has now requested the evidence to be reviewed as the case is in the public interest.
Mujinga, a transport worker, died in April, just a few weeks after she was spat at by a man who allegedly told her he had coronavirus at London Victoria Station.
BTP interviewed the man in question, however decided it did not lead to the Mujinga’s death and decided to pass on the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The CPS has now been asked to conduct its own independent review, using the available evidence, to decide whether there were any further lines of inquiry.
After BTP announced it felt there was not enough proof of a crime to justify a prosecution, protests began breaking out in London with people calling for justice for the ticket officer mum-of-one.
In a statement, BTP said:
We can assure the public that we have comprehensively reviewed all the available evidence and have not identified any offences or behaviour that meets the threshold for prosecution.
More than one million people have signed a petition seeking justice for Mujinga and her family, supported by trade union the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).
Mujinga’s husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, has thanked everyone for showing their support and signing the petition, admitting that the family had been on a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’.
Protests calling for justice for Mujinga have coincided with Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place in parts of the UK following the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
As per the Evening Standard, Katalay said:
On Wednesday, June 3, thousands of people protested in London to cry it loud that black lives matter. Black lives do matter. Belly’s life mattered.
It mattered to me, to our daughter, our friends and family, to Belly’s colleagues, and now it matters to many thousands of you out there.
We were there, united in our anger and our grief. United in our determination to be heard and in our determination to get change. We want justice for Belly.
He added:
We want to know why she was sent out to work unprotected on the station concourse that day. We want to know why she was working when she had a respiratory condition.
And we want justice for the families of all transport and key workers – they should all be eligible for the Government’s compensation scheme for NHS workers and carers who have sadly died from the virus.
Here’s to hoping the the CPS review gives Belly’s family the answers they so desperately need.
Rest in peace, Belly Mujinga.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Belly Mujinga, Black Lives Matter, British Transport Police, London, Now, The Crown Prosecution Service