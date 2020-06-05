Prosecutors To Review Evidence In Coronavirus-Linked Death Of Railway Worker Belly Mujinga

On Wednesday, June 3, thousands of people protested in London to cry it loud that black lives matter. Black lives do matter. Belly’s life mattered.

It mattered to me, to our daughter, our friends and family, to Belly’s colleagues, and now it matters to many thousands of you out there.

We were there, united in our anger and our grief. United in our determination to be heard and in our determination to get change. We want justice for Belly.