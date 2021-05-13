unilad
Protesters Block Immigration Van From Leaving After Officials Raid Home

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 May 2021 16:39
Protesters Block Immigration Van From Leaving After Officials Raid HomePA Images

Protesters have surrounded an immigration van in Glasgow after individuals were detained, and they’re not letting it leave. 

UK Immigration Enforcement officials are believed to have arrived on a Pollokshields property earlier today, May 13, where a number of people were detained. At the time of writing, their immigration status hasn’t been confirmed.

However, around 200 local residents later swarmed around the vehicle, chanting ‘these are our neighbours, let them go’ in protest at their detention during Eid al-Fitr. Police Scotland officers have since arrived at the scene with multiple vehicles and horses.

Glasgow’s Southside is one of the city’s most multicultural areas, with the ‘dawn raids’ attracting even further criticism for taking place during Eid, marking the end of Ramadan for the Muslim community. Pollokshields is also within First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency.

Sturgeon has since tweeted: ‘As constituency MSP, I am deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid. My office is making urgent inquiries and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained.’

The SNP has long argued for Scotland to control its own immigration policy, with the country’s politics often starkly different to England’s. Alas, it remains under the purview of Westminster.

She also wrote: ‘The @ukhomeoffice action today is creating a dangerous and unacceptable situation in Pollokshields. As local MSP, I am also seeking urgent answers from them – they must resolve this situation ASAP.’

Maryhill Integration Network’s Pinar Aksu told The Guardian: ‘For this to happen on Eid, which is meant to be a time of peaceful celebration, is horrifying. It is no coincidence that it is taking place when a new immigration bill is being prepared.’

Aksu added: ‘We also need answers from Police Scotland about their involvement. We have already written to the home secretary asking urgently to clarify whether the decisions to carry out immigration enforcement raids, including dawn raids, represents a change in the policy by the UK government.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: News, glasgow, immigration, Now, Scotland, UK

