Protesters Burn Greta Thunberg Posters After She Supports Indian Farmers Strike United Hindu Front/Facebook

Greta Thunberg has reiterated her support for striking farmers in India after police announced they were investigating the teenage climate activist for sharing ‘propaganda.’

In a tweet posted on Thursday, February 4, Thunberg said that she would not be silenced by ‘hate’ and ‘threats’ after several protestors belonging to the United Hindu Front burned posters of her in retaliation to her comments. She had previously posted in support of the Farmer’s Strike, which has seen thousands of Indian farmers locked in a months-long stand off with their government that turned violent earlier this week.

A report from police in India’s capital New Delhi claimed tweets from Thunberg and other celebrities amounted to ‘propaganda’ from ‘vested interest groups’ who were attempting to ‘mobilise international support’ against the country’s nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thunberg, who at the young age of 18 is sadly already used to receiving threats from those opposed to her outspoken activism, responded to the news with a defiant message, saying ‘I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.’

According to the police, the investigation was opened after Thunberg shared a link to a ‘toolkit’ aiming to spread awareness and support for the striking farmers. Indian state TV reported that the toolkit represented an attempt to ‘promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language… and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.’

The ongoing farmer’s strike against controversial agricultural reforms turned deadly last week when clashes between protestors and police in Delhi on the country’s national Republic Day resulted in a number of people either killed or missing, as well as more than 100 officers injured. The stand-off, one of the longest in Indian history, escalated further this week when the government announced it had shut down internet access in parts of the country in an attempt to stop protestors organising a second protest in the capital at the weekend.

Thunberg is not the only celebrity to speak out against the Indian government’s use of violence against the protestors, with Rihanna helping #FarmersProtest to trend worldwide on Twitter after she posted a link to a story about the violence, asking ‘why are we not talking about this?’

Now, demonstrators have burned images of Thunberg, as well as other celebrities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and lawyer Mina Harris ‘in protest against India’s internal affairs’, a Facebook post from the United Hindu Front read.

The Indian government’s external affairs ministry condemned the social media campaign in statement, claiming that ‘the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.’