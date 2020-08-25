Protesters Chanting 'Paedophile' Gather Outside Buckingham Palace TheProleStar/Twitter

Crowds of anti-child trafficking protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday, August 22, chanting ‘Paedophile! Paedophile!’

The demonstration, organised by a group called Freedom for the Children UK, saw protesters holding signs that said, ‘Prince Andrew, we just wanna talk.’

The events, which took place in London, Liverpool and Manchester, aimed to ‘bring awareness to the current reality of child exploitation within our own communities and around the world,’ according to the group’s Facebook page.

You can see a clip of hundreds of protesters gathering at the gates of Buckingham Palace here:

According to Freedom for the Children’s Facebook page, the organisation wants to ‘encourage our judiciary systems to provide proper representation to survivors who have been impacted by child exploitation, and to serve maximum sentencing to perpetrators of this issue.’

Protesters in London began their march from the London Eye, before making their way to Westminster, bearing signs that said ‘child trafficking is not a conspiracy theory,’ and ‘keep your f*cking hands off our children!!!’

A smaller group then broke away from the main protest, travelling to Buckingham Palace, holding signs which said things like ‘Why does the Queen knight so many paedophiles?’ referencing the knighthood of serial sex offender Jimmy Savile and former Conservative MP Cyril Smith, who is accused of child sex abuse.

Virginia Giuffre, who is believed to have been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, says she had sex with Prince Andrew multiple times when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew has denied these allegations.

The Duke of York was friends with Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and his ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges, which she denies.

In November last year, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties, after taking part in a BBC interview regarding his alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

prince andrew interview BBC

Statistics dating back to 2017 found that one in four victims of modern slavery (10.1 million victims), were children. Meanwhile, here in the UK, Home Office data from 2019 found that 43% of all potential victims of trafficking (4,550) were children aged 18 and under.

While the likes of Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) and his followers attempt to blame British-Asian ‘grooming gangs’ for child sex abuse, despite the fact almost 85% of men found guilty of child sex offences in England and Wales are white, Freedom for the Children makes it clear there is no room for such hate in its organisation.

The Facebook group says they are ‘accepting of all religious/spiritual denominations, political affiliations, races and orientations’.