Protesters Climb Government Building To Demand UK Go Vegan

Vegan protesters have climbed a government building in London demanding nationwide support for a plant-based diet.

The demonstration from Animal Rebellion activists, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion’s climate group, took place early this morning, October 26. Photos were shared on social media of animal rights protesters climbing the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) headquarters in Westminster.

It comes hot on the heels of the COP26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow and amid Insulate Britain’s widely-criticised roadblocks.

‘Animal Rebellion protestors have scaled DEFRA, demanding government support for a plant-based food system at COP26. The protestors have said that they will take action until the government defunds meat and subsidises a plant-based transition,’ the group wrote on Twitter.

‘Meat and Dairy is one of the leading producers of greenhouse gases and causes 90% of Amazon deforestation. World leaders at cannot talk about meeting the Paris Climate targets and securing global net zero without addressing that our food system is destroying our planet.’

Animal Rebellion wants Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders to cut all taxpayer support for animal agriculture, with livestock farming reportedly getting £1.5 billion in subsidies each year. At the moment, the activists have no plans on coming down.

‘The climbers plan to stay there indefinitely. They will be unfurling a banner that will be presenting the government with our demand that they should be investing in a plant based future. Then we will take it from there,’ Nathan McGovern, an activist on the ground, told The Independent.

No arrests have been made at the time of writing, and the Met Police said it’s ‘engaging’ with the protesters.

Bel Jacobs, a spokesperson for the group, also said, ‘The UK Government is simultaneously saying that it is a world leader in climate change whilst propping up the unsustainable and unprofitable meat and dairy industry, one that emits disproportionate amounts of greenhouse gases.

‘This hypocrisy has to end – we need to defund meat and subsidise plant-based alternatives instead,’ Jacobs added, as per Metro.

The National Food Strategy, an earlier report commissioned by the government, suggested a £125 million investment in alternative products as our ‘current appetite for meat is unstainable… plant-based proteins produce 70 times less greenhouse gas emissions than an equivalent amount of beef, and use 150 times less land.’

