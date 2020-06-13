Protesters Demand Investigation After Black Man Found Hanging From Tree In California GoFundMe/Community Support for Robert Fuller/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

Protesters in a California city are demanding answers over the ‘alleged suicide’ of a black man found hanging from a tree.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Robert Fuller, 24, was spotted by a passer-by in the early hours of Wednesday, June 10, near Palmdale City Hall in Poncitlán Square.

Initial reports from the coroner’s office classed Fuller’s passing as an apparent suicide, although the cause of death has been deferred pending a full autopsy and investigation. With that, protesters are calling upon the police to not rule out the possibility of a homicide.

Homicide investigators didn’t find ‘signs of a struggle’, with city officials attributing Fuller’s death to the ‘extreme mental anguish’ of the current pandemic, The Daily Beast reports. ‘Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began,’ they added.

Following the death of George Floyd, which wasn’t originally deemed a homicide, residents have been keen to remind officials of the racist presence in the city, notably with confederate flags. Fuller also reportedly attended a Black Lives Matter protest shortly before he was found dead.

At a news briefing on Friday, June 12, around 100 community members took officials to task on the death. One attendee said: ‘We have a history with nooses. We don’t like ropes around our necks. It was a message for the protest we had in Palmdale and Lancaster,’ the Los Angeles Times reports.

City Manager J.J. Murphy conceded they should have been clearer in the initial statements that it was an alleged suicide, then adding: ‘Can I also ask that we stop talking about lynchings?’ The crowd responded with: ‘Hell no!’

However, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Sheriff’s Captain Ron Shaffer said there’s no video surveillance available from the area where Fuller died, despite being right across from City Hall.

To this, city resident Marisela Barajas said: ‘All alone, in front of the City Hall – it’s more like a statement. Even if it was a suicide, that in itself is kind of a statement.’ However, while keen to stress the investigation is still continuing, Lt. Brandon Dean of the sheriff’s department said there was ‘nothing that would indicate he was put up there against his will’.

Elsewhere, a bill that would finally make lynching a federal hate crime is being stalled in the US senate by a single Republican senator, Rand Paul.

Rand says the language of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act is ‘too broad’, saying it ‘would allow altercations resulting in a cut, abrasion, bruise, or any other injury no matter how temporary to be subject to a 10-year penalty,’ according to The Guardian

According to a 2015 report by the Equal Justice Initiative, more than 4,000 black people were lynched in 12 southern states between 1877 and 1950. There’s been difficulty bringing anti-lynching legislation. However, serious traction became apparent in February when a bill named after Till – a black teenage boy from Mississippi, who was lynched in 1955 – was passed almost unanimously.

Rand condemned lynchings as a ‘horror’ and says he supports the bill, albeit with alterations that would ‘simply apply a serious bodily injury standard, which would ensure crimes resulting in substantial risk of death and extreme physical pain be prosecuted as a lynching’.

Criticism of Rand has arisen far and wide, but Senator Kamala Harris’s comments are most apt:

What Rand Paul is doing, which is one man holding up what would be a historic bill recognising one of the great sins of America – and it was on the day of George Floyd’s funeral which just added insult to injury and frankly made it so painful that on that day that’s what was happening.

Following his death, Fuller’s family has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help cover the funeral expenses. ‘Words can’t describe how my family is feeling. We grew up there in the Antelope Valley, we have so many friends, families that loved Robert. Please help with whatever you can,’ the fundraiser notes.

Shaffer urged anyone with any information regarding Fuller to get in touch.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk