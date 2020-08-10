Protesters Hurl Paint At Portland Pensioner Asking Them To Stop Vandalising Ian Miles Cheong/Twitter

An elderly woman had paint thrown over her after she begged anti-police protesters to stop vandalising the city.

The 77-year-old Portland resident, known only as Cobey, approached a group of demonstrators outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct station house on Thursday, August 6.

It’s reported the pensioner told protesters that it was ‘not okay’ to vandalise the area, before a bucket of paint was thrown over her head.

You can see a clip of the aftermath, as protesters scream in her face as she stands soaked in paint, here:

Speaking to news station KGW-TV after the incident, the woman said she ‘got heated under the collar’ before telling the crowds: ‘Hey, this is not okay. This is my neighbourhood, you’re not helping my Black friends.’

However, it’s clear that her message didn’t go down well with demonstrators, who threw blue paint over her head and wrapped caution tape around her.

In the clip, a man can be heard shouting in her face: ‘You really believe this?’

Although Cobey has no intentions to press charges, she still believes in her message.

She told the news outlet:

It’s not okay to destroy property. You can say what you have to say, but be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Portland Police took to Twitter to confirm the incident, sharing a picture of Cobey covered in paint, while surrounded by crowds.

‘This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her,’ they wrote.

‘There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker.’

The second woman mentioned in the tweet was pictured holding a Black Lives Matter sign, while holding onto her walker and wearing a face mask.

The protests in Portland have been ongoing pretty much every day since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Many of the demonstrations have been peaceful, however some have escalated to violence – particularly during the two weeks in July when Trump deployed federal agents to help protect the federal courthouse after protesters set fire to it.

Following the fire, the demonstration was declared a riot, as the formerly peaceful protest turned into people setting off fireworks and breaking through the glass doors of the Justice Center.