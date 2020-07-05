Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue And Sink It In Harbour

louiskraussnews/jmgpix/Twitter

Advert





A statue of Christopher Columbus met a watery end when protesters in Baltimore pulled it down and threw it into a harbour in a stand against racism.

The monument had been positioned near the Little Italy neighbourhood, where it stood for 36 years after being dedicated by former mayor William Donald Schaefer and former president Ronald Reagan.

Advert

On Saturday night, July 4, protesters threw ropes around the statue and used them to pull it off its pedestal, causing it to drop a few feet to the ground and shatter into multiple pieces.

See a video of the feat here:

Louis Krauss, who shared footage of the scene, told CNN there was approximately 300 people gathered in the area as the monument came down.

Krauss said that after toppling the statue, protesters dragged the pieces across the plaza and dumped them in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, as per Newsweek, a spokesperson for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the protester’s actions are part of a global reexamination of statues and monuments ‘that may represent different things to different people.’

The spokesperson, Lester Davis, added:

Advert

We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has reportedly previously suggested the statue be removed.

In a statement, he commented:

I support Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous community. I cannot, however, support Columbus.

Columbus is often credited with discovering America, though statues of him across the US have been targeted in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests as activists say he was responsible for the exploitation and genocide of native populations in the Americas.

A Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded last month, while another in Richmond, Virginia was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake.

Protesters have taken to toppling monuments deemed to be a symbol of racism, or representing those who held racist beliefs, with statues of Columbus being just one of the figures targeted.

President Donald Trump addressed the acts in his July 4 speech yesterday, saying:

Advert

Together we will fight for the American dream, and we will defend, protect, and preserve American way of life which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America. We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing. We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children.

Last month, Trump signed an executive order pledging to enforce prosecution for protesters who vandalise public memorials.