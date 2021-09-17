Protesters Gather Outside Brian Laundrie’s Home Chanting ‘Where’s Gabbie’ Following Youtuber’s Disappearance

@DaniCHurtado_/Twitter/@gabspetito/Instagram

Following the recent disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, boyfriend Brian Laundrie is a key person of interest in the case. Now, protesters have shown up outside his house.

Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 after they hadn’t heard from her in 13 days.

The vehicle the young couple were travelling in, a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida plates, has been recovered and searched by forensic experts.

The young couple, who were doing a cross-country road trip, were reportedly seen arguing in Utah’s Moab City on August 12, just before her disappearance, as police released the last-known footage of the pair.

Brian Laundrie, the last known contact of Petito, has refused to cooperate with the police on the matter as the man’s parents maintain that their son is ‘unavailable’ to talk to police following the mysterious disappearance of his fiancée.

Protesters have now gathered outside Laundrie’s Florida home with signs reading ‘Where is Gabbie?’ and ‘Speak Up’, according to The Independent.

Petito’s family have asked for the cooperation of the Laundrie family to help with the missing person case, asking them, ‘as parents, how can you put us through this pain’, and went further on to beg them for any details on Petito’s last-known appearance.

Since the case, Laundrie has issued just a single statement via his lawyer. In it, he relays that he hopes the search for Petito is ‘successful’.

Due to his connection to Petito, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced on Wednesday 15 that Laundrie is a significant person of interest in the investigation.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).