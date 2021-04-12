Protests Break Out After Police Shoot Black Man Just 10 Miles From Where George Floyd Was Killed

PA Images

A curfew was imposed in a Minnesota city in an attempt to dispel protests which began after police shot a Black man just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protestors gathered outside the police headquarters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday evening, April 11, while looting is reported to have taken place in other areas of the city.

Earlier that day, officers pulled over 20-year-old Daunte Wright for a traffic violation and determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. In a statement, Brooklyn Center Police Department said Wright re-entered his vehicle as they tried to arrest him, after which an officer shot Wright.

The 20-year-old continued to drive his car for several blocks before he crashed into another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, BBC News reports.

Tensions are already high in Minneapolis due to the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd during his arrest last May. Brooklyn Center lies just a few kilometres north of Minneapolis, where Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and prevented him from breathing.

Protestors in the city chanted Wright’s name, carried signs and threw stones at police officers before they were ordered to disperse. Officers unleashed tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets on the crowd of approximately 500 demonstrators, and in a post on Twitter Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced he was issuing a city-wide curfew until 6am local time.

He commented: ‘We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home.’

Looters targetted the Brooklyn Center Walmart and nearby shopping mall and destroyed a number of businesses around the Walmart, prompting the arrival of National Guard troops just before midnight, the Star Tribune reports.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, urged protestors to remain peaceful as she spoke near the scene of her son’s death on Sunday afternoon. She said that Wright called her when he was getting pulled over, during which she heard someone say ‘Daunte, don’t run’, before the phone call ended.

When she called back, Wright’s girlfriend answered and said he had been shot.

Addressing the crowd, she said: ‘He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him. He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47. … Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us… I said please take my son off the ground.’

Police said body cameras were worn by the officers involved in the situation and dash cameras had also been activated. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was on the scene, is now set to conduct an independent investigation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he is ‘closely monitoring the situation’ and praying for Wright’s family.

