Protests Erupt After Police Officer Filmed Kneeling On Man’s Neck

Just last week, the Allentown Police Department praised themselves for releasing their use of force policy.

No sooner than a week after the APD released this policy, a police officer was viewed applying the same use of force, knee to the neck, procedure that killed George Floyd.

At approximately 6:45 this evening, there was a situation in front of St Lukes Hospital, Sacred Heart campus. WE DEMAND ANSWERS!

What good is a use of force policy if Allentown lives will still be disregarded?! It is clear and evident that black and brown lives DO NOT matter to the city of Allentown!