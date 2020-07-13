Protests Erupt After Police Officer Filmed Kneeling On Man’s Neck
Protests have erupted in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after footage emerged showing an officer kneeling on an unnamed Black man’s neck.
It has been compared to the footage that was shared after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and has since gone viral.
A driver took the video on Saturday, July 11, after spotting numerous officers attempting to subdue the man in front of the Sacred Heart campus of St Luke’s Hospital.
Earlier this month, the Allentown Police Department banned the use of chokeholds and other neck restraints, and residents have shown shock and dismay that officers would apparently choose to ignore this rule.
Following the incident, the footage was shared to the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley alongside the following caption:
Just last week, the Allentown Police Department praised themselves for releasing their use of force policy.
No sooner than a week after the APD released this policy, a police officer was viewed applying the same use of force, knee to the neck, procedure that killed George Floyd.
At approximately 6:45 this evening, there was a situation in front of St Lukes Hospital, Sacred Heart campus. WE DEMAND ANSWERS!
What good is a use of force policy if Allentown lives will still be disregarded?! It is clear and evident that black and brown lives DO NOT matter to the city of Allentown!
As reported by CBS Philly, the video prompted a protest outside Allentown’s police headquarters on the night of Saturday, July 11.
The protest was organised by Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley, with protesters meeting at 7th and Hamilton Streets before marching to City Hall and the Allentown police department.
Allentown’s Mayor Ray O’Connell and Police Chief Glenn Grannitz showed up at to the protest to ease tensions, with the demonstration having reportedly ended without incident.
The Allentown police department has since addressed the incident in a statement on the night of Sunday, July 12, stating that the man as having been ‘vomiting and staggering in the street’, before stopping in the driveway of the St Luke’s Hospital emergency room.
When officers approached the man, he allegedly spat at them. Officers reportedly then restrained him while hospital staff used a spit shield. Officers have stated that the man was treated at the hospital before being released.
Allentown Police have stated that the interaction is under investigation, and that additional videos are being reviewed.
