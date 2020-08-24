Protests Over Wisconsin Man Shot Seven Times By Police Continue Despite City Curfew
Protests have erupted in Wisconsin following a Black man being shot seven times by police.
The man named as Jacob Blake, 29, was shot yesterday, August 23, after officers were attending to a domestic violence call.
In a statement released by the Kenosha Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed the father-of-three had been airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.
As angry crowds began to gather at the scene of the shooting yesterday evening, authorities put a curfew in place until 7am this morning. Despite this, the protests continued through the night.
By 10.15pm, a crowd of around 100 people gathered outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building chanting, ‘no justice, no peace’. Several police officers confronted the crowd and moved them away from the building, reported USA Today. Authorities were wearing riot gear and used their shields and batons to push the crowd back.
By late into Sunday night, several cars had been set on fire and windows were smashed along city thoroughfares as crowds faced off with law enforcement.
In addition to officers in riot gear, there were SWAT cars blocking roads as well. Eventually, police ended up throwing tear gas as the crowds in a bid to break them up.
Following last night’s events, The Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building have been closed off to the public today, August 24.
Since Blake was shot, three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
A statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice today, August 24, read:
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation. If members of the public have any further information regarding this incident, please contact law enforcement.
When DCI is the lead investigating agency of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer, DCI aims to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days. The prosecutor then reviews the report and makes a determination about what charges, if any, are appropriate. If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the law enforcement officer, DCI will thereafter make the report available to the public.
The statement confirmed Blake is currently ‘in a serious condition’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Jacob Blake, police officers, Protests, Shooting, US News, Wisconsin