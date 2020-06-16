Protests Spark Renewed Outcry Over Black Teen’s 55-Year ‘Accomplice’ Prison Sentence

Lakeith Smith 1 Alabama Department of Corrections/Elmore County Sheriff

Worldwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have led to a renewed outcry over the 55-year prison sentence handed to an Alabama teenager after he was convicted under the state’s accomplice liability law.

Lakeith Smith was 15 years old when his friend, A’Donte Washington, was shot and killed by police after 16-year-old Washington allegedly exchanged gunfire with an officer while breaking into a home in 2015.

Smith and Washington had reportedly broken into two homes with three of their older friends when they were confronted by police in Millbrook, Alabama – a small city about 10 miles north of Montgomery.

Lakeith Smith

When police arrived, body camera footage showed Washington exchanging gunfire with an officer. That officer, whose identity has not been released publicly, subsequently shot and killed Washington.

A grand jury cleared the officer of any wrongdoing in 2016, with the fatal shooting ruled justifiable. However, under Alabama’s accomplice liability law, Smith and the other three men participating in the break-ins were found liable for their friend’s death.

According to the law, a person can be guilty of murder if a death occurs when they are committing a crime – even if the person is not the one who directly caused the death. Most states in the US have similar laws.

lakeith smith mugshot Alabama Department of Corrections

During a two-day trial in 2018, a jury convicted Smith of two counts of theft, burglary and felony murder. He was originally sentenced to 65 years – 30 years for the felony murder, 15 years for burglary and 10 years for each of the theft charges.

However, his sentence was reduced to 55 years one year later because of a sentencing technicality, when a judge ruled that one of the 10-year sentences could run concurrently with the 15-year sentence.

‘The officer shot A’donte, not Lakeith Smith,’ Smith’s lawyer, Jennifer Holton, said during the trial, as per the Montgomery Advertiser. ‘Lakeith was a 15-year-old child, scared to death. He did not participate in the act that caused the death of A’donte. He never shot anybody.’

The other defendants – 22-year-old Jadarien Hardy; 23-year-old Jhavarske Jackson; and 22-year-old La’Anthony Washington – accepted plea agreements for the charges. Smith declined a plea deal that would have sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

lakeith smith mugshot 2 Elmore County Sheriff

Now, in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, the five-year-old case has gained worldwide attention; a petition started one week ago calling for his release has topped almost 490,000 signatures at the time of writing.

‘Smith did not participate in the act that ended A’Donte Washington’s life,’ the petition reads. ‘Both men need their justice!’ Comments attached with signatures also call for justice for Smith, with one person writing: ‘I am tired of the injustice with guilty police officers walking free and innocent black men being sent to prison.’

‘This is disgusting and morally wrong!’, another signatory of the petition wrote. ‘How does the cop get to go unnamed and this CHILD who did not even pull the trigger, get sentenced?! I am disgusted…’

