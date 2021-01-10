Proud Boy Leader Arrested After Posting Pics Of Himself Inside Capitol Building

PA

The leader of the Proud Boys’ Hawaii division has been arrested after posting pictures of himself inside the Capitol building during last week’s riots.

Nick Ochs was arrested by authorities on Friday in connection with the deadly chaos that ensued earlier this week, in which five people were killed.

The group had stormed the Capitol building in a bid to halt Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and the next US president.

Ochs led authorities straight to his own arrest after posting a photograph of himself inside the building smoking a cigarette.

‘Hello from the Capital lol,’ he wrote in a post to Twitter. He was also seen in a number of other widely shared photographs of the mob.

According to an unsealed indictment, Ochs is charged with ‘unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds’, as per ABC News.

Ochs founded the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right , extremist, male-only organisation, whilst studying journalism at university in 2017.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

In an interview with CNN, Ochs admitted he was inside the Capitol Building, but alleged that he was there as a ‘professional journalist’.

‘We didn’t have to break in, I just walked in and filmed. There were thousands of people in there — they had no control of the situation. I didn’t get stopped or questioned,’ he said.

A total of more than 80 people have been arrested in connection to the riots.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since set up a tip hotline and website, urging members of the public to get in touch with information on those who took part in the riots.

The special force is also offering up a reward of $50,000 (£37,000) for information which could lead to the arrest of an individual who planted pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican party headquarters, as per the BBC.