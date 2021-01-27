Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Exposed As 'Prolific' FBI Informer Who Spent Years Undercover PA Images

Enrique Tattio, the leader of the Proud Boys, one of the most prominent far-right organisations, spent years working as an informant for law enforcement, according to new revelations.

Documents first obtained by Reuters have shown that Tarrio, the group’s chairman since 2018, repeatedly aided federal and local law enforcement by working undercover after he was arrested and charged in connection with a fraud case in 2012.

Court transcripts from a 2014 hearing show that over a period of two years Tarrio worked for a number of agencies, including the FBI, to help put away more than a dozen people for crimes ranging from gambling to drugs and human trafficking.

In the transcript, which is from a plea hearing to reduce Tarrio’s sentence for relabelling and selling stolen diabetes test kits, former lawyer described the far-right leader as a ‘prolific’ informant. An FBI agent also described Tarrio as a ‘key component’ of Miami law enforcement drug investigations.

Tarrio has denied the allegations, telling Reuters, ‘I don’t recall any of this,’ despite the fact that court records and multiple people involved in the case all confirmed his role.

Vanessa Singh Johannes, the federal prosecutor for Tarrio’s 2012 arrest, told Reuters that he had ‘cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes’.

There’s no evidence to suggest that Tarrio has cooperated with law enforcement since 2014. The former poultry farmer is believed to have joined the Proud Boys in 2017, and has either attended or organised a number of violent demonstrations over the past three years, including in Charlottesville in 2017 and Portland in 2020.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington DC two days before the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and was charged with unlawful possession of two firearms, and with burning a Black Lives Matter banner during an earlier demonstration in December 2020. He did not attend the Capitol riots after he was banned from the city pending trial.

The Proud Boys has become one of the most recognisable far-right organisations in the United States since it was first established in 2016, and gained national attention after former president Donald Trump told the group to ‘stand back and stand by‘ during a debate in September.

It’s not clear how the group’s members will to respond to the news that their leader is a narc.