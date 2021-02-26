Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Finally Admits He Doesn’t Think US Election Was Stolen

PA Images

The leader of the Proud Boys has finally admitted in an interview that he doesn’t think the US election was ‘stolen’ from former president Donald Trump.

Enrique Tarrio also stated that he didn’t support the actions of the various Proud Boys who participated in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. However, he didn’t go as far as to condemn the individuals involved, stating, ‘I think condemn is a very strong word.’

In this same interview, Tarrio admitted he didn’t have any sympathy for the members of congress who were left fearing for their lives as the mob stormed the Capitol, remarking, ‘I’ll celebrate the moment that the government fears the people.’

You can watch an interview with Tarrio below:

The day after the insurrection, Tarrio tweeted a photo of House members hiding from the pro-Trump mob, captioned, ‘When the people fear the government, there is tyranny … When the government fears the people … There is liberty.’

Tarrio claimed this was a quote from former president Thomas Jefferson, however there is no evidence to suggest Jefferson ever said that.

During an interview with CNN’s Sara Sidner, Enrique Tarrio didn’t express any regrets about this tweet, stating:

I’m not gonna cry about people who don’t give a crap about their constituents. I’m not going to sympathize with them.

He added, ‘I’m not going to worry about people that their only worry is to be re-elected.’

Terrio claims his group had not had bad intentions when they marched on the Capitol. He himself had not been present at the riots, having been arrested two days earlier for setting fire to a church’s Black Lives Matter banner in December.

Despite his lack of empathy for the terrified House members, Terrio did admit that the Proud Boys ‘shouldn’t have attacked the Capitol with violence’. However, he also said that he does understand why members of the mob were so frustrated.

Regarding whether or not the election was stolen – the conspiracy theory that drove the mob to the Capitol building in the first place – Terrio stated, ‘I don’t believe that the election was stolen.’

This admission goes against the beliefs of Tarrio’s friend and long-time Trump loyalist Roger Stone, who was spotted in Washington on January 6 but not at the Capitol. Stone has not been charged in connection to the insurrection.