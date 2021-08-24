Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Jail

PA Images

Proud Boys leader Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio has been put behind bars after destroying a Black Lives Matter sign.

The ‘chairman’, who’s led the Proud Boys since late 2018, was handed 155 days in jail in Washington DC, coming after shocking vandalism and actions outside two Black churches, in addition to carrying high-capacity rifle magazines on two trips to the city.

Despite prosecutors asking for a lesser sentence of three months, Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. took a stark view of Tarrio and his lack of remorse.

‘Mr Tarrio didn’t care. That’s what I think. He could not have cared less about the laws of the District of Columbia. He cared about himself and self-promotion,’ the judge said, VICE reports.

Tarrio did appear to regret his actions while appearing in court via video. ‘My attorney said I wasn’t thinking clearly and it goes beyond that. That day I made a grave mistake. A very bad mistake… I’ve suffered financially. My family’s business has been hit pretty hard,’ he said.

However, the hearing also included testimony from Rev. Dr Ianther Mills on behalf of Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically significant Black church which Tarrio defaced, as well as ripping down BLM signs and setting them on fire.

‘This was deliberate and planned. Who carries a bottle of lighter fluid to a peaceful demonstration? In our opinion, this was an act of intimidation and racism… Now imagine the images conjured up in the imaginations of Asbury congregants. Visions of slavery, Ku Klux Klan, lynchings, and their public spectacles,’ she said.

‘Mr Tarrio clearly and intentionally and proudly crossed the line of peaceful protest and assembly, to dangerous and potentially violent criminal conduct,’ the judge added.

Tarrio previously spoke of plans to step down as leader of the far-right group, coming after increased scrutiny in the wake of the deadly US Capitol riots.