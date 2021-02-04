Proud Boys Might Lose The Right To Use Their Name

proud boys name rights 1 PA Images

After a series of setbacks for the Proud Boys, things don’t seem to be improving any time soon.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the far-right, neo-fascist group; several of their members are facing criminal charges for their involvement in the US Capitol riot, the FBI is investigating whether the group conspired to plan the attack in advance, and their leader was revealed to be a prolific police informant.

Things could be about to get even worse, with the organisation facing a battle to keep the rights to their own name. The latest problem facing the far-right extremist organisation has emerged after their former lawyer, who it turns out still holds the trademark to the ‘Proud Boys’ name despite no longer being affiliated with the group, revoked the right of chairman Enrique Tarrio to use the name.

Enrique Tarrio and the Proud Boys PA Images

In a letter, Jason Lee Van Dyke wrote that ‘effectively immediately’ Tarrio no longer had permission to use the name, citing concerns over the Proud Boys’ affiliation with neo-Nazi groups. He accused Tarrio of selling cheap Proud Boys merch and letting other members design fascist-inspired graphics and logos using the trademark, and also criticised an incident where a number of the group’s members burned a Black Lives Matter banner during a march in Washington.

Van Dyke himself was briefly leader of the Proud Boys for a spell in 2018, but was removed after just 36 hours after ‘accidentally’ revealing an unredacted list of names of the organisation’s leaders. Despite his given reasons for revoking the trademark, Van Dyke’s own political views and history show that he himself has been sympathetic to white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideologies, The Daily Beast reports.

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers PA Images

In a leaked tape last year from an interview with neo-Nazi group ‘The Base,’ Van Dyke can be heard criticising the Proud Boys’ reluctance to publicly endorse anti-Semitic views, saying, ‘There’re plenty of people in the Proud Boys who don’t believe that Jews have a place in this country and they want to put a stop to it.’ He also offered to host paramilitary training camps for members, but was eventually rejected by The Base, who described him as a ‘huge liability’.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Van Dyke did not confirm what he planned to do with the trademark, but denied that he had plans to take control of the Proud Boys himself following the arrest of several of its key leaders. ‘It’s still an ongoing matter for what the future might hold for the organization, if it’s going to have a future,’ he said, adding, ‘I am way too busy for this malarkey’.