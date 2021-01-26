unilad
Advert

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 26 Jan 2021 19:05
Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersProud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersPA Images

The Canadian House of Commons has voted in favour of classing far-right group the Proud Boys as a White supremacist terrorist organisation.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to pass legislation following the deadly siege of the US Capitol building earlier this month.

Advert

The proposal was introduced on Monday, January 25, by Canadian Parliament member Jagmeet Singh, who called on the government to ‘use all of available tools to address the proliferation of White supremacists and hate groups, starting with the immediate designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity’.

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersProud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersEmma Rosemurgey

It must now be approved by the national leadership before it can become law.

‘It’s now on Justin Trudeau and his liberal government to do the right thing and follow through on the unanimous will of the Parliament. I hope he does, millions of Canadians do too,’ Singh tweeted, before urging his followers to ‘keep the pressure on’ by adding their names to a petition.

Advert

The Proud Boys, who have become increasingly prominent in recent months, describe themselves as ‘western chauvinists’ who adhere to ‘anti-White guilt’ philosophy, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, via Newsweek.

The group is known for inciting violence both in the United States and in Canada, and many of its members were arrested following the Capitol riots.

They are also largely known for their support of former president Donald Trump, who famously failed to condemn the organisation back in September.

Advert

When asked whether he would condemn the group following the riots that broke out in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, he refused, at the time blaming the violence on left-wing Antifa.

It was a month later, in October, when Trump finally condemned the group, telling Fox News, ‘I’ve said it many times. Let me be clear again. I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.’

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersProud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian LawmakersPA Images

‘I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that,’ he added.

Advert

President Joe Biden was quick to condemn all White supremacists during his inauguration speech last week, commenting on the fact the US had seen ‘a rise in political extremism, White supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat’.

The Canadian prime minister is yet to comment on whether he plans to back the proposal.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’
Life

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Canada, Now, Proud Boys

Credits

Newsweek

  1. Newsweek

    Proud Boys Unanimously Designated White Supremacist Terrorist Group by Canadian Lawmakers

 