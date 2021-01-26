Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers PA Images

The Canadian House of Commons has voted in favour of classing far-right group the Proud Boys as a White supremacist terrorist organisation.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to pass legislation following the deadly siege of the US Capitol building earlier this month.

The proposal was introduced on Monday, January 25, by Canadian Parliament member Jagmeet Singh, who called on the government to ‘use all of available tools to address the proliferation of White supremacists and hate groups, starting with the immediate designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity’.

It must now be approved by the national leadership before it can become law.

‘It’s now on Justin Trudeau and his liberal government to do the right thing and follow through on the unanimous will of the Parliament. I hope he does, millions of Canadians do too,’ Singh tweeted, before urging his followers to ‘keep the pressure on’ by adding their names to a petition.

The Proud Boys, who have become increasingly prominent in recent months, describe themselves as ‘western chauvinists’ who adhere to ‘anti-White guilt’ philosophy, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, via Newsweek.

The group is known for inciting violence both in the United States and in Canada, and many of its members were arrested following the Capitol riots.

They are also largely known for their support of former president Donald Trump, who famously failed to condemn the organisation back in September.

When asked whether he would condemn the group following the riots that broke out in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, he refused, at the time blaming the violence on left-wing Antifa.

It was a month later, in October, when Trump finally condemned the group, telling Fox News, ‘I’ve said it many times. Let me be clear again. I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.’

‘I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that,’ he added.

President Joe Biden was quick to condemn all White supremacists during his inauguration speech last week, commenting on the fact the US had seen ‘a rise in political extremism, White supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat’.

The Canadian prime minister is yet to comment on whether he plans to back the proposal.