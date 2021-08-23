Proud Boys Use Makeshift Weapons To Terrorise Portland As Opposing Sides Clash

PA

Far-right extremist group Proud Boys used makeshift weapons to terrorise the city of Portland, Oregon, as opposing rallies took to the streets on Sunday, August 22.

One year on from major clashes in the city between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrators, a right-wing rally called ‘Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate’ was organised in a former Kmart parking lot, attended by roughly 100 people.

According to local reports, the right-wing organisers hung a sign reading ‘Free our political prisoners’ from the abandoned store, in reference to those arrested after storming the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6.

Despite the group professing to spread ‘love not hate’, tensions were soon heightened after a van tried to drive into the event but crashed, KOIN-TV reports, with members of the Proud Boys shooting at it with paint balls and smashing it using baseball bats.

Dozens of individuals then streamed out onto the four-lane roadway as well as the car park of a nearby school, with some protesters using bear mace. Some of the Proud Boys then reportedly returned to the parking lot, flipping the van over on its side before slashing at the tires and breaking the windows of a silver truck, Al.com reports.

The situation is said to have started deteriorating by around 4.00pm onwards, when a group of antifascists walked past the event, prompting the Proud Boys to give chase.

This confrontation prompted arguments and ‘roving street battles’ involving bear mace and fireworks, which covered a portion of Northeast 122nd Avenue in thick smoke, Oregon Live reports.

Those on both sides were said to be ‘heavily armed’ and carrying large shields, with ‘bats, paintball guns and wooden spears’ being among the weapons seen among those on the left. Meanwhile, ‘paintball guns and bats’ were carried by those on the right.

37-year-old left-wing activist Dustin Brandon Ferreira, said he had been with other activists that evening when a man used a racial slur to refer to a Black man in the group, and fired multiple rounds at them. Portland police said ‘the entire incident’ is now under investigation.