Pub Owner Abused Track And Trace System To Send ‘Creepy Messages’ Branded ‘Absolutely Awful Behaviour’

St. Canna’s Ale House thanks for deleting my review on your page. Last night my partner was a victim of GDPR breach.

She went into this establishment, filled out the Track and Trace without thinking anything of it.

She proceeded to order a drink at the bar, but the barman/owner James told her to remove the mask as he couldn’t hear her apparently, but only for this man to see what she looked like.

Then [he] took her details from the Track and Trace sheet and messaged her illegally.

My partner then left the establishment as soon as she had this creepy text from the owner/manager, frightened and worried if anything would happen to her. Luckily nothing did happen.

After I was told this I then proceeded to message James immediately to tell him that I’ll be taking this further and will be contacting the police. He replied with his ‘profound apologies’ and he said not to take it further.

But I believe he’s only sorry he’s been caught doing it. Shame on you.