Pub Owner Abused Track And Trace System To Send ‘Creepy Messages’ Branded ‘Absolutely Awful Behaviour’
The landlord of a pub has been called out for abusing the country’s Covid track and trace system by sending a young woman ‘creepy messages’.
St Canna’s Alehouse in Cardiff is at the center of a recent controversy regarding unwarranted ‘creepy’ messages that were sent to a woman in her early 20s.
The pub’s owner James Karran had acquired the woman’s name and phone number through the Covid’ track and trace system that venues must comply with. Then during the night he was caught sending her messages when she was at the establishment.
The woman’s partner accused Karran of ‘absolutely awful behaviour’ by abusing the track and trace system.
According to text messages, Karran said, ‘Just so you know you’ve got a super pretty face so you’re allowed to not wear a mask at the bar. Everyone else must wear one.’
The woman’s partner detailed the situation through a post on the pub’s Facebook page, which also included text message screenshots:
St. Canna’s Ale House thanks for deleting my review on your page. Last night my partner was a victim of GDPR breach.
She went into this establishment, filled out the Track and Trace without thinking anything of it.
She proceeded to order a drink at the bar, but the barman/owner James told her to remove the mask as he couldn’t hear her apparently, but only for this man to see what she looked like.
Then [he] took her details from the Track and Trace sheet and messaged her illegally.
My partner then left the establishment as soon as she had this creepy text from the owner/manager, frightened and worried if anything would happen to her. Luckily nothing did happen.
After I was told this I then proceeded to message James immediately to tell him that I’ll be taking this further and will be contacting the police. He replied with his ‘profound apologies’ and he said not to take it further.
But I believe he’s only sorry he’s been caught doing it. Shame on you.
The pub has since posted a statement via Twitter, along with another apology:
St Canna’s has always been known as a safe place to be, but recently that reputation has become tarnished.
To grow and improve for the future we will be launching a series of positive initiatives aimed at re-establishing our reputation for safety and welcome to all.
These will include: becoming accredited with the Good Night Out Campaign; implementing a ‘safer spaces’ policy; overhauling our business practices around the management and prevention of Covid; supporting the charity Women’s Aid throughout 2022, including initially donating one whole Saturday night’s takings.
We cannot change the past but we hope people will see the actions we have taken, and continue to support this small business as it plays its role in the local community.
A final apology was shared after the initial apology was slammed for being too ‘passive’:
I’m so unbelievably sorry. I’m sorry to the person I hurt directly by breaking their trust with gdpr and sorry to our community for letting you down.
I’m sorry too I didn’t say this earlier, I didn’t know what the best thing to do was. I feel so ashamed. I hope you can forgive me
