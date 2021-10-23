Pub To Hold Girls-Only Nights To Protect Women From Spikings
After widespread reports of women being spiked by injections in nightclubs across the UK, a pub has decided to hold a girls-only night in a bid to protect women.
Concerning allegations rained in from all across the country, resulting in a ‘Girls Night In’ campaign being organised by students in Scotland to boycott all nightclubs and force owners to take action against the surge in spiking, which has since been branded an ‘epidemic‘.
The campaign spread across Britain, with other areas getting involved in the boycott too, including cities such as Manchester, Leeds and Brighton. A group also formed in Nottingham, too.
In response to the boycotts, a Nottingham pub called The Playwright will hold girls-only events once a week.
The series of events are set to begin on Wednesday, November 3, and will take place from 6.00pm until close, with the possibility of the pub’s hours being extended past their usual closing time of 11.00pm, according to manager Josh Wheelhouse, Metro reports.
The pub will also only allow female staff to work on the girls-only event nights. However, due to the pub’s chef being a man, food will subsequently not be available.
Wheelhouse told the Nottingham Post how ‘excited’ the pub was for the series of events. ‘I have already spoken to a couple of societies at Nottingham Trent University, and we will actually organise workshops to educate women on what to do in situations that would put them at risk,’ he said.
The pub also has plans to feature female-only bands on the girls-only nights, in a bid of turning the venue into a more club-like atmosphere.
Wheelhouse stated:
I was a bit hesitant to do this – because I did not want to be perceived by others as the guy who is trying to make money out of this terrifying thing that happens to women.
I felt like I needed to do something. I do not think it is fair for women to stay home – we should be the ones to do that.
So we are making moves and I am in discussions with other pubs who are considering to implement this.
He noted how his girlfriend is a community welfare officer and ‘encouraged’ him to create the events after she told him ‘that many spikings do not even get reported’.
Nottingham Trent University’s Feminism and Women’s Welfare society has been approached by The Playwright for advice in running the events and making them educational. A spokesperson for the group commented on how ‘worrying’ it has become to see so many people spiked on nights out.
‘It makes so many people more worried to go out and have a good time due to the fear of getting spiked,’ they said, commenting that the group would be working with the pub to ‘work towards having more safe spaces for women’.
The spokesperson for the society concluded that the pub’s organisation of such an event was ‘one massive step in working towards stopping spikings and having women feel safe’.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by crime, including sexual harassment or any sort of sexual harm, help and support is available. Victim Support is an independent charity for victims and witnesses of crime. They offer free, confidential help to anyone who’s been affected by sexual harassment. Call 08 08 16 89 111 or go to Victim Support’s website
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, Pub, Women