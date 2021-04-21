Public Outraged As Boris Johnson Photographed Breaking His Own Rules During Pub Visit

PA Images

Boris Johnson has been pictured breaking his own government’s guidelines just 10 days after restrictions were relaxed.

On April 12, pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen to visitors, though only outdoor dining and drinking is being permitted at this time.

Under government rules, businesses are allowed to reopen as long as guidelines are in place, including ensuring that customers remain seated while consuming food or drink on their premises.

Customers must be seated at a table when ordering and being served food and drink, and must wear a mask if they stand or leave their table.

In a post on his Twitter account on April 19, the prime minister wrote that it was great to be back at the pub.

‘Great to be back at the pub again, and to see so many reunited with friends and family. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. Let’s keep going. Remember hands, face, space & fresh air,’ Johnson continued.

The only problem is that the man in charge of our country and its government’s rules appears to not be following them himself.

A picture accompanying the tweet shows Johnson standing at a beer garden table where two women are sitting down with their dog. Johnson is not only up and out of his seat without a mask, he is clutching a glass of beer that, under the rules, he should have been consuming at his own table.

The post, which has received more than 14,000 likes, has already gained the attention of people who have been quick to point out the prime minister’s blunder.

‘Just so you’re up to date @BorisJohnson. The customer should remain seated whilst consuming their beverage,’ one user reminded him.

‘I thought we had to sit at our own table (in our group of 6, or 2 households) and were unable to walk around with our drinks and stand over/mix with another table!’ another said.

A third said, ‘Not being funny but if i got up and wandered over to see some mates at another table I’d be body-slammed by security.’

As per the government’s roadmap to a return to a pre-coronavirus way of life, indoor hospitality venues are expected to reopen on May 17.

This week, chief executives from 38 pub and restaurant chains, including JD Wetherspoons, Greene King and Pizza Hut, urged Johnson to ignore calls for the introduction of vaccine passports and to commit to this date, warning that 60% of venues had not been able to open under the outdoor seating condition.