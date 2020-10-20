Pubs And Bars Closed In Manchester As It Enters Tier 3

PA Images

Manchester now faces the UK’s tightest lockdown restrictions as leaders announce the city falls into Tier 3.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the news today, October 20, following days of tense negotiations between the government and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Pubs and bars are to be shut unless they are serving food and mixing among households will be banned from midnight on Thursday.

Betting shops, bingo halls, casinos, adult gaming centres and children’s soft play areas will also be closed.

Burnham spent the day arguing that more funding is needed for local establishments to prevent them from going bust if lockdown measures are tightened. Burnham accused ministers of trying to impose ‘lockdown on the cheap’ when the Treasury offered to cover two thirds of wages for those who had their places of work shut, as opposed to the 80% covered by the national furlough scheme.

On Monday night, communities secretary Robert Jenrick issued a statement saying the government was offering £22 million of additional support for Manchester – the equivalent of £8 per head.

Burnham was given until midday today to reach an agreement, and he since revealed no deal had been struck in time for the deadline with disagreement coming over a £5 million disparity between what Manchester required and what the government was willing to offer.

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday night that Manchester would receive £22 million in funding. Far short from the £60 million they had offered earlier in the day.

Tier 3 is imposed in areas where the coronavirus risk is ‘very high’, following Tier 2 with ‘high’ risk and Tier 1 with ‘medium’ risk.

Among the restrictions for areas in Tier 3 include the closing of pubs and bars, unless they operate as restaurants, a limit of six people meeting in outdoor public spaces, and a complete ban on people socialising with anyone they don’t live with in an indoor setting, private garden or outdoor hospitality venue.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open, though household mixing is not permitted in the latter. Weddings and funerals are restricted in their number of attendees, and exercise is only permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with those they do not live with.

Travelling to and from Tier 3 areas should be avoided where possible.

As of October 19, coronavirus cases were found to be falling in three of Greater Manchester’s boroughs; Manchester, Trafford and Stockport, according to Manchester Evening News.

A total of 2,330 cases were recorded across Greater Manchester yesterday, though 0verall the week-on-week increase has only been 2.9%, meaning cases are rising at a slower rate to the beginning of October.

Downing Street officials claimed yesterday that Greater Manchester’s entire intensive care capacity could be full with coronavirus patients by November 12.