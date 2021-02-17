Pubs And Restaurants Likely To Be Last To Reopen When Lockdown Ends, Boris Johnson Says

PA Images

Pubs and restaurants are likely to be the last places to re-open when the UK’s lockdown ends, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At the time of writing, the UK has seen more than 4.06 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 118,000 deaths.

Amid reports the country will be begin to ease its restrictions in next month, with schools re-opening on March 8, the PM said it’ll be a ‘cautious and prudent approach’ to exiting lockdown.

While speaking at a mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales, Johnson agreed that any easing of the rules should be based on ‘data, not dates’, in accordance with the warning of SAGE’s Professor Dame Angela McLean.

Commenting on McLean’s words, as per The Independent, Johnson said: ‘I do think that’s absolutely right… that’s why we’ll be setting out what we can on Monday about the way ahead and it’ll be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way to be irreversible.’

He continued: ‘We want to be going one way from now on, based on the incredible vaccination rollout that you’re seeing in Cwmbran.’

Discussing where pubs and restaurants fall in the timetable of exiting lockdown, Johnson said: ‘I certainly think that we need to go in stages, we need to go cautiously.’

He continued: ‘You perhaps remember from last year that we opened up hospitality fully as one of the last things that that we did, because there is obviously an extra risk of transmission from hospitality.’

Johnson said: ‘But we’ll be sending it all out on on Monday [February 22] and I know there’s there’s a lot of understandable speculation in the in the papers and people are coming up with theories about what we’re going to do and what we’re going to say and about rates of infection and so on.’

The PM added: ‘I would just advise everybody just wait, we will try and say as much as we can on Monday.’

During his Downing Street press briefing, Johnson said the government is looking at ‘lateral flow testing and rapid testing for those bits that have been the toughest nuts to crack… such as nightclubs or theatres – those parts of the economy we couldn’t get open last year.’

He added: ‘I think that will be the route that we go down and that businesses will go down. You are already seeing lots of business using the potential of rapid, on-the-day testing as well.’

The UK has already offered more than 15 million adults their first vaccination. Johnson hopes to have every adult vaccinated by autumn this year.