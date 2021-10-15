Alamy

In a bid to stop people sniffing off the seats or racking up lines on the radiators, pubs are spraying their toilets with ‘anti-cocaine’ spray.

The spray, called Blokit, is said to make a coating when it is sprayed over surfaces such as toilets, hand-driers, bars or baby changing tables and destroys the cocaine powder if it comes into contact with it.

Despite it being a bid by police to stop people in the UK partying too hard in pubs, drug safety experts have criticised the move.

The spray is being tried out in the northeast of England, in Darlington, where 24 pubs have had it sprayed on its surfaces by officers from Durham Constabulary, VICE reports.

The pubs have not been chosen at random either, with drug sniffer dogs previously finding evidence of cocaine located at them.

The makers behind Blokit said that 600 licensed premises around the country are set to begin using the spray.

Pubs aren’t the only target either, with colleges, cinemas and even libraries being showered with the stuff, after the company claimed it had massively aided in preventing drug-taking in pubs.

Despite the company’s claims, drug experts have questioned just how successful the spray actually is, having noted that many drug-users often do not use surfaces within the site, but surfaces such as their phones, keys, or debit cards.

Other than the spray, police have also tried to use items such as vaseline or WD40 to coat surfaces and ward off drug users. However, despite being recommended by police, it was later stopped due to health concerns, as per the Daily Mail.

Other tactics included the removal of flat surfaces, instead replacing them with pebble-dashing and gravel, bouncers placed on doors and a ‘cocaine torch’ to use UV light to detect the powder, but all were pretty futile.

dam Waugh, member of the drug harm reduction charity Psycare UK, called the spray the ‘latest in a long line of gimmicks’. ‘The problem is none of these initiatives reduce harmful drug use, at best they displace it. In reality they risk distracting from policies that can save lives,’ he said.

Blokit is reportedly made from a non-toxic mixture of resins and surfactants and costs £650 for 60 bottles, according to a purchase made by Darlington Borough Council to Millwood Manufacturing. Posters have also been put up in the pubs to alert customers that the spray is in use.

Durham police were told by Millwood that there has been ‘an 80% reduction in drug-taking in their premises since its introduction’, the figures noted as being anecdotal by technical director Paul Ward.

Ward told VICE that pub owners had noticed some customers had stopped drinking at their pub since the spray had been put into use.

Pubs are often under pressure from police to tackle drug-taking in their premises, with UK chains such as Mitchells and Butlers even trialling the spray in 10 ‘problem’ pubs, last year.

Trials of the spray have also occurred in Wales, Runcorn and Cheshire.

In Durham however, a police spokesperson concluded that the force may be seeking to expand the spray ‘further across the Durham constabulary area’ if the ‘product is successful at reducing drug use in venues in Darlington.’