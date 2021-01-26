unilad
Advert

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency Over Deep-Rooted Violence Against Women Problem

by : Daniel Richardson on : 26 Jan 2021 13:06
Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency Over Deep-Rooted Violence Against Women ProblemPuerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency Over Deep-Rooted Violence Against Women ProblemPA

After years of demonstrations, the Puerto Rican government has declared a state of emergency due to the frequent and deep-rooted problem of violence against women and transgender people.

The state of emergency was declared yesterday, January 25, and will be in effect until June 30, 2022. The US territory has experienced long-term problems with violence committed against women; while there are other regions with similar issues that appear to be rooted deeply in culture, the problems in Puerto Rico have seen a sharp increase in recent years.

Advert

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, said, ‘Gender violence is an evil that has caused too much damage for too long’.

Gender violence increased significantly in the wake of Hurricane María in 2017. In 2020, Puerto Rico’s Gender Equality Observatory found that 60 women were killed because of gender-based violence – a 62% increase from 2019.

Puerto Rico will now be launching an app that allows women, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community, to report attacks. The authorities will also monitor women who have been previously attacked or filed a restraining order, while more education, support and rescue around gender violence will be given.

Advert

The governor added:

For too long, vulnerable victims have suffered the consequences of systematic machismo, inequity, discrimination, lack of education, lack of guidance and above all, lack of action.

It is my duty and my commitment as governor to establish a STOP to gender violence, and for these purposes I have declared a state of emergency.

As part of this new order, the government has launched a committee called PARE (translated from Spanish it stands for Prevention, Support, Rescue and Education of Gender Violence). The committee will have 17 members and will push for programmes that protect people from gender violence. Naturally, this will take several different initiatives and time to reverse a deep-rooted problem.

Advert

Pierluisi noted the effort required from the committee and authorities:

To eradicate gender violence, we have to make concerted efforts between the state and society in which, in addition to a comprehensive plan, there is an educational approach to teach our boys and girls that every human being has to be respected, as well as empower to our next generations to eradicate this evil.

Equality between boys and girls, men and women is key to achieving the Puerto Rico without gender violence that we all want.

Many will hope that these measures begin to address the emergency in Puerto Rico and make it a safer island for all its citizens.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

People Are Just Now Discovering Woman Who Tattooed Her Cat
Animals

People Are Just Now Discovering Woman Who Tattooed Her Cat

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: News, violence

 