Pussy Riot Member Faces Two Years In Prison Over Anti-Putin Protest
Pussy Riot member Masha Alekhina could spend up to two years in prison after taking part in a protest criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alekhina was among thousands of people who took to the streets last weekend to show their support for Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition party, who was jailed after returning from Berlin and being found guilty of violating parole conditions.
Alekhina was arrested alongside fellow activists Lusya Stein and Victoria Narakhsa, with Pussy Riot saying she was initially being held for 48 hours before posting a video of her in police custody.
In a post on Instagram earlier this week, the punk rock group wrote:
A new criminal case for Pussy Riot. Pussy Riot’s Masha Alekhina is arrested for 48 hours, she’s a suspect in a criminal case… for showing up at the anti-Putin protest actions on the 23rd of January.
Oleg Navalny (Aleksei Navalny’s brother) and a prominent female politician and a member of Navalny’s team Lubov Sobol are suspect & arrested as well. Dozens of police searches were conducted today at Navalny’s supporters all across the country.
Undoubtedly, it’s a very new level of political repressions.
In an update on Twitter on Friday, January 29, Pussy Riot said Alekhina was still being detained, adding: ‘She faces criminal charges and 2 years in jail for encouraging people to go to protests on social networks. THIS IS A FACE OF PUTIN’S RUSSIA. they clearly have nothing else to do, but to put Pussy Riot in jail over and over again.’
According to the Russian newspaper Meduza, per Dazed Digital, security forces also searched Alekhina’s home following her involvement in the protests.
Alekhina is no stranger to getting tangled up with the law as a result of her activism, having previously been arrested in October 2020 for her involvement in Pussy Riot’s rainbow flag protest, which saw them plant Pride flags outside government buildings to highlight the country’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people.
The artist was also involved in protests against police brutality which saw Pussy Riot’s Rita Flores sentenced to 20 days in jail, as well as being sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 for ‘hooliganism motivated by religious hatred’; a sentencing that inspired her to become an advocate for prisoner’s rights.
As a result of her latest arrest, Alekhina is being prosecuted for ‘violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules’, which carries up to two years in prison if she is found guilty.
More than 3,000 protestors were detained by Russian police during last weekend’s demonstrations, with riot police in Moscow reportedly seen beating and dragging away protesters.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Now, Protests, Russia, Vladimir Putin
CreditsDazed Digital and 1 other
Dazed Digital
Pussy Riot’s Masha Alekhina faces jail time following anti-Putin protest
Pussy Riot/Twitter