Pussy Riot Member Faces Two Years In Prison Over Anti-Putin Protest

A new criminal case for Pussy Riot. Pussy Riot’s Masha Alekhina is arrested for 48 hours, she’s a suspect in a criminal case… for showing up at the anti-Putin protest actions on the 23rd of January.

Oleg Navalny (Aleksei Navalny’s brother) and a prominent female politician and a member of Navalny’s team Lubov Sobol are suspect & arrested as well. Dozens of police searches were conducted today at Navalny’s supporters all across the country.

Undoubtedly, it’s a very new level of political repressions.