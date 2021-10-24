Putin Brands Transgender Education As ‘Close To A Crime Against Humanity’

Alamy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed it’s ‘close to a crime against humanity’ for the West to be teaching children about transgender issues.

The leader was speaking to the Valdair International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, when he labelled the acceptance of gender fluidity in the West as being ‘monstrous’.

He said that generations of children will have their lives ruined as a result of being taught ‘that a boy can become a girl’.

Alamy

In Russia, same-sex marriages were officially prohibited in July 2020 by the Russian constitution and in 2013, ‘propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships’ was also forbidden, The Daily Mail reports.

Moreover, the latest changes to the constitution resulted in the prevention of trans people from adopting children and marriage being detailed as only possible if between a man and woman.

Putin has subsequently faced extreme backlash from the LGBTQ+ community within the country.

Alamy

During a discussion regarding children learning about changing their gender identity, Putin called it a ‘monstrous moment’.

He said:

[It is a] simply monstrous moment when children are pushed to believe from early on that a boy can easily become a girl, and vice versa. They are pushed to believe they have a choice, imposed while parents are swept aside. And a child is forced to make a decision that can break their life.

Putin also claimed that a child’s age is not considered when they are making such a decision and that ‘no one even consults child psychologists’.

‘Calling a spade a spade, this is close to a crime against humanity dressed up in the name and under the flag of progress,’ he concluded.

Alamy

Authorities reportedly have a ‘relaxed and unprejudiced’ approach towards LGBTQ+ people according to a statement made by Putin in June last year. However, he did state that minors should be ‘left alone’ because of his belief that only adults should be allowed to decide to change their gender identity.

Up until 1993, being homosexual was a criminal offence in Russia and until 1999, it was even classed as a mental illness.

Putin has previously declared that he feels it’s his ‘duty’ to prevent gay marriages so that he can ‘reinforce families’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

