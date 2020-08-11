Putin Claims Russia Has Created World’s First Coronavirus Vaccine

PA Images

Vladimir Putin claims Russia has created the world’s first vaccine for COVID-19.

Advert

The vaccine, produced by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute after shortened trials, has been given regulatory approval by Putin, despite concerns it has not being fully tested. The Russian president claims the trials showed it was safe and ‘formed long-term immunity’.

At a cabinet meeting this morning, August 11, he said: ‘One of my daughters did the inoculation herself. After the first injection, her temperature went up to 38, but by the next day it was just a little over 37.’

As per The Telegraph, Putin said: ‘I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks.’

As reported by The Independent, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia will roll out vaccinations for medical staff this month, with vaccinations for the public set to begin early next year.

Advert

While not as considerably afflicted as the US, Russia has been battling a significant spread of coronavirus, with more than 898,000 confirmed cases and 15,131 deaths.

This approval sets Russia on the path to a much larger trial of the vaccine involving thousands more participants, commonly dubbed Phase III. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 100 vaccines are currently being developed around the globe in an effort to curb the current pandemic, with at least four in their Phase III trials.

More to follow…